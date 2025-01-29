Tripura has secured the second position among the best Marching Contingents and Tableaux of the Republic Day Parade 2025.



In a press statement, the Ministry of Defence announced the results for the best Marching Contingents and Tableaux of the Republic Day Parade 2025.



It stated that three panels of judges were constituted to assess the performance of Marching Contingents from the Services and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other auxiliary forces, as well as tableaux from various States/Union Territories (UTs) and Ministries/Departments of the Central Government.



Among the top three tableaux, Uttar Pradesh secured the first position with its representation of ‘Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas."



Tripura ranked second, showcasing "Eternal Reverence: The Worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja." Andhra Pradesh secured the third position with its tableau featuring "Etikoppaka Bommalu - Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys."



Tripura participated in the Republic Day tableau rally in New Delhi, where the state showcased the cultural diversity of India, Kharchi Puja, and its associated rituals.

A senior state government official stated that Tripura took part in the Republic Day tableau rally in New Delhi, where a total of 26 tableaux were displayed. He mentioned that Tripura's tableau was at serial number 19 and was themed around the cultural diversity of India.



"In line with this, the tableau highlighted Kharchi Puja and the rituals associated with the worship of the 14 royal deities and their significance. Three main aspects were focused on in the tableau. Firstly, it represented a blend of tradition and modernity, symbolizing progress through bamboo designs, technological applications, and models in traditional attire. Secondly, the 14 deities were artistically presented through bamboo and cane craftsmanship. Thirdly, the tableau depicted the worship of Ha-Buma (Earth Mother) along with a cultural presentation," said the official