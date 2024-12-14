Ahead of the much-anticipated Shreya Ghoshal live concert in Agartala city, the Tripura Police have beefed up security arrangements in and around the city by deploying over 1000 security personnel including Tripura State Rifles, Tripura Police and CRPF.



The West District Police, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar, has implemented extensive security measures to ensure a smooth and safe event.



Speaking to the media, West District SP Kiran Kumar detailed the arrangements, highlighting the use of advanced technology and a multi-tiered security plan.



“We have strengthened the security arrangements by deploying drones for crowd control and stationing personnel both in uniform and plain clothes," he said.



He said that to manage the expected crowd of around 40,000 attendees, 700 personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), 50 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and a substantial contingent of Tripura Police officers have been deployed.



“Authorities have also issued advisories regarding parking and emergency routes, ensuring separate and alternative pathways for smooth traffic management. Passes have been distributed to attendees to streamline entry and enhance security”, said SP.



The program is scheduled to run until 10 PM, and SP Kumar assured the public that all necessary precautions have been taken to prevent untoward incidents.



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