The Tripura police and the Border Security Force (BSF) detained three Indian nationals, including a tout with narcotics worth Rs 13 lakh in separate operations.

The BSF, in a press release, said that on April 29, based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura Police of Airport Police Station in the general area of Narsingarh under West District, Tripura.

“During the operation, one Indian national was apprehended with an ECO Maruti van. Upon search, 805 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup were recovered from the vehicle. In another operation, acting on specific information, BSF troops of BOP Kaiyadhepa of Sepahijala district apprehended one Indian tout from the Kaiyadhepa market area. The arrested tout is actively involved in human trafficking and the illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals into India, as well as providing them shelter and logistical support. Additionally, BSF troops of Border Outpost Putia in the same district apprehended one Indian national while he was attempting to cross the border from Bangladesh into India by negotiating the border security fence. UAE and Bangladeshi currency were recovered from his possession,” said the BSF.

Furthermore, a significant quantity of narcotics and other contraband, valued at approximately Rs 13 lakhs, was seized.

“The BSF has intensified its operations to prevent trans-border crimes and to dismantle the tout module involved in facilitating infiltration along the border in the state of Tripura,” it added.