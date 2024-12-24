The Tripura police, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two individuals in connection with their alleged involvement in human trafficking.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the GRP informed that the operation took place in Sonamura's Mati Nagar area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shahid Mia (33) and Faichal Mia (19).

The accused were wanted in connection with a human trafficking case and had been evading multiple search attempts at their residences.

Authorities suspect that other human traffickers operating in the area may be arrested as investigations and operations continue.

Earlier, three Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala Railway Station on Sunday for illegally entering India.