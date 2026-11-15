The Tripura State Election Commission has sought an additional 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to strengthen security arrangements for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections scheduled to be held on November 27.



The Commission has already deployed 14 companies of Central Armed Police Forces in the state and has written to the Home Department to take up the matter with the Union Ministry for further deployment.

Secretary of SEC Anurag Sen said that the state police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel have already been deployed across different municipalities to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful elections.



As part of the election preparations, the Commission has also announced November 21 and 22, 2026, as the dates for Election Duty Voting (EDV) for personnel engaged in election-related responsibilities.

“Civil administration officials, police and TSR personnel, along with staff assisting Returning Officers, including cameramen, vehicle drivers and other election-duty personnel, will be able to cast their votes at the respective Returning Officers' offices by submitting Form 14”, he said.



He also urged all eligible personnel to submit their Form 14 to the concerned Returning Officer at least three days before the scheduled voting date to ensure that ballot papers can be issued on time.



“Each Returning Officer will establish an EDV Facilitation Centre either at their office or at a nearby location within their jurisdiction. The respective Returning Officers are notifying these locations, and the State Election Commission will publish the details through print and electronic media within the next couple of days”, said Sen.



Regarding election-related publicity materials, including flags, festoons and banners, the Secretary Sen said that necessary guidelines have already been issued to all Returning Officers.

“Political parties and candidates have been directed to comply with the prescribed provisions concerning the display of campaign materials, including specifications regarding flag sizes and permissible heights”, he said.



The Commission also clarified that Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will not be used in the upcoming municipal elections. The EVMs being used this time have been supplied by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and these machines are not compatible with VVPAT units. It further explained that the VVPAT-compatible machines currently used by the Election Commission of India for Parliamentary and Assembly elections cannot be used by State Election Commissions under the existing guidelines. State Election Commissions across the country follow the same system of using previously deployed EVMs for local body elections.



The Commission reiterated that comprehensive arrangements are being made to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the upcoming elections.