Tripura seeks central support to transform textile, handicraft sector; tribal welfare minister meets Union Textile Minister

Tripura has proposed a series of ambitious initiatives to strengthen its textile, handloom, handicraft and sericulture sectors during a meeting between Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma and Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh in New Delhi on Monday, July 13.

The meeting focused on leveraging Tripura's rich traditional craftsmanship and natural resources to enhance the state's competitiveness in domestic and international markets. Debbarma submitted several proposals aimed at developing modern infrastructure and institutions to support the sector.

After meeting the Tripura Minister said that among the key proposals were the establishment of an Integrated Textile Park, a Silk Park, a National Institute of Design (NID), an Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), and a Central Silk Reeling School (CSRS). The minister also sought support for promoting bamboo-, pineapple-, and banana fibre-based industries, setting up craft villages and a handicrafts museum, strengthening export infrastructure, and enhancing institutional capacity.

He said that during the discussion, both leaders reviewed the potential of Tripura's handloom, handicrafts, sericulture and tribal artisan communities in contributing to flagship national initiatives, including Viksit Bharat @2047, Vocal for Local, Make in India, and Textiles for Global Markets.

Debbarma said the proposed projects could significantly improve livelihoods for weavers, artisans, silk growers, women's self-help groups and young entrepreneurs by creating new employment opportunities and expanding market access. He expressed hope that sustained support from the Centre would help position Tripura as an emerging hub for textiles and handicrafts in Northeast India.

The minister also reiterated the state government's commitment to working in close coordination with the Union Government to preserve Tripura's traditional craftsmanship while promoting innovation, value addition and global market linkages.