Tripura seeks Centre’s backing for drone training plan for tribal youths

Tripura has asked the Centre to back a new initiative aimed at giving tribal youths a foothold in the fast-growing drone sector, with officials arguing that the programme could reshape agricultural livelihoods in some of the state’s most remote regions.

Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma said the state had formally submitted a proposal titled “Drone Pilot Training Project for Tribal Youths” to Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram. The plan, drafted by the Tribal Welfare Department, outlines training designed to make participants certified drone pilots capable of offering spraying and land-survey services.

Debbarma noted that the initiative targets a long-standing problem: over 75 per cent of tribal farmers still rely on labour-heavy, traditional practices that restrict output and income. “This directly affects income, opportunity and the possibility of growth,” he said.

According to the submission, the programme would train both young men and women, offering skills that are increasingly sought after in agriculture. The state estimates that trained operators could earn up to Rs 1 lakh a month by providing specialised drone services across the hills and interior areas.

Debbarma described the project as a step towards “self-reliance and dignity” for tribal communities, who make up nearly 32 per cent of Tripura’s population. He urged the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to consider the proposal favourably, expressing confidence that it could deliver significant socio-economic benefits and enable tribal youths to play a larger role in technology-driven farming.