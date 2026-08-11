Tripura seeks Centre’s intervention over withdrawal, reduction of flight services from Agartala

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to intervene in the recent and proposed withdrawal or reduction of several flight services from Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala, saying the move has caused inconvenience to passengers and triggered concerns over air connectivity in the state.

In a letter to the Union Minister, Chowdhury highlighted the reduction and withdrawal of services by major airlines, including Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and Akasa Air, from Agartala to various destinations.

According to the minister, Air India has reduced its operations and is likely to discontinue its Agartala-Guwahati service from October 22. Air India Express has also withdrawn or reduced services on important routes, while its Agartala-Bagdogra-Bengaluru service is reportedly set to be withdrawn.

Chowdhury further pointed out that IndiGo's direct Agartala-Hyderabad service is proposed to be withdrawn from October 1, while Akasa Air is scheduled to discontinue its operations from Agartala from October 22.

He also referred to the earlier withdrawal of services on the Agartala-Shillong, Agartala-Aizawl and direct Agartala-Chennai routes.

The minister said the reduction in flight services has come at a time when demand for air connectivity from Agartala is steadily increasing. He said limited availability of flights has also contributed to a sharp rise in airfares on major routes, including Agartala-Kolkata, Agartala-Delhi, Agartala-Guwahati and Agartala-Bengaluru.

Chowdhury said the situation was causing financial hardship and inconvenience to passengers travelling for medical treatment, higher education, business, official work and other urgent purposes.

Seeking the Union Minister's personal intervention, Chowdhury urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to take up the matter with the concerned airlines and explore measures to restore withdrawn services, retain existing operations and augment capacity on high-demand routes from Agartala.

He also requested steps to address the surge in airfares and ensure affordable and reliable air connectivity for the people of Tripura.

The minister said stronger air connectivity was essential for the state's economic and social development and urged the Centre to take appropriate measures to mitigate passenger inconvenience and growing public concern.