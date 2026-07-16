Tripura seeks land in Delhi to build hostels for tribal students pursuing higher education

Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma on Thursday, July 16, urged the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to allot land in the national capital for the construction of residential hostels for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from the state pursuing higher education in Delhi.

During a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairman Tarunjit Singh Sandhu, Debbarma submitted a demi-official (D.O.) letter seeking the allotment of suitable land for setting up a 100-seater boys' hostel and a 100-seater girls' hostel.

The minister said the proposed hostels would provide safe, affordable and supportive accommodation for tribal students from Tripura who move to Delhi to pursue higher studies.

He said the initiative is intended to help students from remote areas of the state overcome accommodation-related challenges and continue their education with greater confidence and dignity.

Debbarma reiterated the Tripura government's commitment to expanding educational opportunities and improving the welfare of tribal youth through better access to higher education and student support infrastructure.

Expressing optimism over the proposal, the minister said he hoped the Delhi Lieutenant Governor would consider the request favourably so that the project could be implemented at the earliest for the benefit of students from the state.