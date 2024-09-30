Tripura's law enforcement has made significant strides in combating crime, according to statistics shared by Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan. Following a review meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha, The state has witnessed a 10 times increase in arrests of border touts and action against 3 lakh anti-social elements over the past three years.

"In 2014, the overall crime figure was 4,026, and as of August 2024, it is 2,700," Ranjan stated, highlighting the lowest crime rates in a decade despite population growth.

The crackdown on various criminal activities has yielded impressive results. Crimes against women have plummeted from 2,700 to 1,500 cases, while physical violence offences decreased from 2,800 to 2,500.

Addressing the state's drug problem, DGP Ranjan noted, "In narcotics, we have the highest seizure rate in the Northeast." The number of NDPS cases has surged from 83 to 512, indicating intensified enforcement efforts.

Border security has also been a focus, with a 10% increase in the arrest of touts. "We are detaining touts who are helping people cross the border," Ranjan explained. Over the last three years, approximately 2,000 individuals have been detained for illegal infiltration.

Chief Minister Saha emphasised the importance of maintaining law and order, particularly during upcoming festivals. "The CM has directed that there will be no compromise with law and order. We must ensure a peaceful Durga Puja and take action against extortion," the DGP relayed.

The police force's proactive approach extends to preventive measures. "From 2022 to 2024, we have taken preventive action against 1.70 lakh people. Prosecution reports were submitted for over 1 lakh people," Ranjan added.

As Tripura continues to strengthen its security measures, the DGP assured that "All senior police officers are on the ground," working in close coordination with central agencies and border forces to further enhance public safety.