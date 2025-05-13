Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 13 said that the overall crime rate in the state has decreased by 19.4 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023. He also warned of strict action against the misuse of social media.

Saha made these remarks while attending the Offer of Appointment distribution programme for the post of constable (men and women) in Tripura Police at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala.

A total of 975 appointment letters—332 for women and 643 for men—were handed out during the event.

“There was a lot of speculation about the recruitment process, and many had raised questions. But this government works on time. For those receiving their appointment letters today, it’s a memorable day. Everyone here earned their position through hard work. No one can claim these jobs were secured through third-party influence. This government provides jobs based on merit and transparency,” he said.

Saha also addressed concerns over social media misuse. “Nowadays, people post whatever they want on social media. We are closely monitoring such activities. There must be some limits, or else strict action will be taken,” he said.

He added that the state government always relies on data and factual information.

“Compared to 2023, the overall crime rate decreased by 19.4% in 2024. In the last four months alone, it dropped by 10%. We are also addressing crimes against women, with Women Help Desks now set up at every police station. Road traffic accidents declined by 13% in 2024, and so far in 2025, there has been a 40% decrease. We have zero tolerance for drug addiction. In 2024, narcotics seizures rose by approximately 106% compared to 2023, and there was a 132% increase in the destruction of narcotics,” he said.