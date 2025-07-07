Tripura sees 6 per cent below-normal rainfall in June: IMD

Tripura experienced a normal monsoon in June this year, recording a total rainfall of 401.0 mm, which is just 6 per cent below the normal average of 425.9 mm, according to a press statement from Meteorological Centre, Agartala.



The report said that the state witnessed 25 rainy days throughout the month, with monsoon conditions classified as active on 5 days, normal on 13 days, and weak on 12 days. This distribution reflects a balanced but slightly fluctuating monsoon pattern.



“In comparison to last year, the state saw a marginal increase in precipitation—371.7 mm was recorded in June 2024. Among the districts, South Tripura emerged as the wettest, logging 596.7 mm of rainfall, registering a positive departure of 23%. The highest total rainfall recorded at any station was Sabroom, in the same district, with a significant 729.8 mm”, it said.



It said that however, extremes were observed in localized events. Nutanbazar in North Tripura district reported the highest 24-hour rainfall of the month, receiving a torrential 296.2 mm on June 1.



“On the other end of the spectrum, Sepahijala district recorded the lowest rainfall, with a deficit of 43% compared to normal. Temperature-wise, the maximum temperature peaked at 36.4°C on June 10 at the Agartala Airport, while the average mean maximum temperature stood at 33.2°C, +0.5°C above normal. The lowest minimum temperature was 23.0°C on June 3, and the average mean minimum temperature was 25.3°C, indicating a +1.0°C departure from normal”, it added.