Tripura sees 8.2 per cent drop in crime rate, tech-driven crackdown destroys cannabis plantations: Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, February 25, stated that the state government is leveraging advanced technology to eradicate cannabis cultivation and highlighted a significant decline in the overall crime rate in 2025.

Addressing the Tripura Police Week parade at AD Nagar in Agartala, CM Saha said that Police Week is observed annually to honor service, dedication, and achievements, while paying tribute to personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

“The entire country is aware of the capabilities of Tripura Police. Criminals are constantly evolving and adopting new techniques, and we must respond by embracing advanced technology. This is certainly challenging, but necessary. I have already received proposals to arrange specialized training programs to tackle emerging threats. We will extend full support to ensure our forces are well-prepared,” he said.

CM Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, informed that the overall crime rate in 2025 has declined considerably compared to previous years.

“Compared to 2024, the crime rate in 2025 has decreased by 8.20%. A total of 4,033 cases were registered in 2024, while 3,698 cases have been recorded this year. Property-related offences have declined by nearly 16%, and crimes against the body have reduced by approximately 14.54% in 2025 compared to last year,” he stated.

Highlighting crimes against women as a key indicator of law and order, the Chief Minister said such cases have seen an 8.1% decline this year. “We are giving special emphasis to crimes against women. A 24×7 women’s help desk has been established in every police station, and I regularly review the reports. Additionally, nine all-women police stations have been set up across the state—one in each district,” he added.

CM Saha also spoke about measures taken to improve road safety. “We aim to reduce accident cases significantly. Under the Zero Accident Programme, 16 black spots and 84 accident-prone zones have been identified. Interceptor vehicles have been deployed in every district. Road accidents have declined by 8.82% in 2025 compared to 2024, while fatalities have decreased by 13%,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse, Dr. Saha noted that intensified enforcement has led to increased NDPS cases and seizures.

“Such issues cannot be resolved overnight. NDPS cases have risen due to enhanced enforcement, alongside a surge in seizures. Compared to last year, NDPS cases have increased by 11.06%. Cannabis seizures rose by 14.4%, cough syrup seizures by 145.73%, and tablet seizures by 26.37%,” he informed.

He further revealed that the state has significantly ramped up cannabis eradication efforts. “We are using technology to identify and destroy cannabis plantations. I remain in constant touch with the DGP and senior officials to explore further technological interventions. This year, cannabis plant destruction has increased by 94.71%, while seizure and destruction operations have gone up by 92.70%, with an estimated market value of ₹1,641.89 crore,” he said.

On cross-border crime, Dr. Saha emphasized that Tripura Police acts as the second line of defence. “In 2025, 576 illegal infiltrators and 102 touts were arrested. We are also strengthening our cyber policing capabilities. Directions have been issued to modernize the cyber police station to effectively combat cybercrime,” he added.