Tripura sees crime dip in 2024, kidnapping cases halve; no atrocity cases against SC/ST: NCRB

Tripura recorded an overall decline in crime in 2024, with significant drops in kidnapping, crimes against women, and offences targeting Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The NCRB report showed that Tripura registered a total of 4,033 Indian Penal Code (IPC), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Special & Local Laws (SLL) cases in 2024, down sharply from 5,002 cases in 2023. The figure was also lower than 4,532 cases reported in 2022.

Nationally, India recorded 58.85 lakh cognisable crimes in 2024, comprising 35.44 lakh IPC/BNS offences and 23.41 lakh cases under Special and Local Laws. This marked a 6 per cent decline compared to 2023.

Tripura also reported an improved charge-sheeting rate of 79.7 per cent in 2024, indicating stronger investigation and prosecution efforts.

One of the sharpest declines was recorded in kidnapping and abduction cases. The state registered 105 such cases in 2022 and 132 in 2023, before the number dropped significantly to 50 in 2024.

Crime against women also showed a downward trend, falling from 752 cases in 2022 to 716 in 2024.

The NCRB report highlighted improvements in other sensitive categories as well. Crimes against senior citizens dropped from 12 cases in 2022 to just five in 2024. Atrocity cases against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which stood at two in 2022, were reported as zero in both 2023 and 2024.

Economic offences remained relatively stable. The state recorded 242 such cases in 2022, which declined to 198 in 2023 before marginally increasing to 201 in 2024.

Murder cases, however, showed fluctuations over the three-year period. The state recorded 109 murder cases in 2022, which fell to 101 in 2023 before rising to 116 in 2024.

Cybercrime numbers remained broadly steady. The state registered 30 cybercrime cases in 2020, 36 in 2022 and 33 in 2023.

Offences against the state declined from 30 cases in 2022 to 16 in 2023, before slightly increasing to 22 in 2024. Only one crime against a foreign national was reported during the period under review, which occurred in 2023.

The NCRB figures point towards an overall improvement in Tripura’s law and order situation, despite fluctuations in serious crimes such as murder.

