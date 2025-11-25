Tripura sees early winter signs as dense fog covers state; IMD issues yellow alert

Tripura is experiencing unusually early winter-like conditions this year, with dense fog reducing visibility to below 50 metres in several areas since mid-November.

The phenomenon, typically observed only from mid-December, has arrived almost a month ahead of schedule.

According to Dr. Patha Roy, Head Scientist at the Meteorological Centre, Tripura generally begins feeling winter from December to February, and last year similar foggy conditions were recorded only from December 15 onward.

“We had predicted a normal winter this year, and the current downward trend in temperature suggests that people may start feeling winter conditions soon,” he said.

Despite earlier forecasts indicating normal temperatures for November, recent data shows the mercury dipping to around 15–16°C — near-normal for the season but noticeably cooler than expected at this time of the month.

The Meteorological Centre also anticipates a typical number of foggy days this winter, with dense fog events likely to increase gradually as the season deepens.

In view of the prevailing conditions, the IMD has predicted dense fog during night and early morning hours in isolated pockets of Tripura on November 25 and 26.

A yellow alert has been issued for the district, advising residents to remain cautious, particularly while travelling due to low visibility.