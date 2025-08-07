Tripura sees normal monsoon with varied district rainfall patterns

Tripura experienced normal rainfall in July 2025, with 26 rainy days according to the latest report issued by the Meteorological Department in Agartala.

The report indicated that the monsoon was vigorous on 2 days, active on 4 days, normal on 13 days, and weak on 12 days during the month.

Quantitatively, the state recorded 449.9 mm of rainfall in July, compared to the normal monthly average of 379.8 mm, reflecting a positive departure of 18%.

The report said that so far this monsoon season up to July 31, which marks the halfway point of the season, Tripura has received a total of 850.9 mm of rainfall, slightly above the normal value of 805.7 mm, representing a 6% excess.

Among individual rainfall stations, Mohanbhog in Sepahijala district recorded the highest rainfall in July at 825.6 mm. Meanwhile, the highest 24-hour rainfall was witnessed at Belonia in South Tripura, where 295.0 mm was recorded on July 9.

In terms of district-wise rainfall, Sepahijala district received the highest monthly rainfall, measuring 579.1 mm, with a substantial departure of +47%*.

On the other hand, the Unakoti district received the lowest rainfall, with just 225.4 mm, marking a deficit of 34%.

Temperature-wise, Agartala Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature of the month at 36.1°C on July 23, while the average mean maximum temperature stood at 32.6°C, slightly above normal with a +0.5°C departure.

The Meteorological Department’s data suggests that despite some fluctuations in rainfall activity across districts, the overall monsoon performance in Tripura remained within normal limits in July.