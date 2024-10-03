Tripura's crime rate has reached its lowest point in a decade, according to Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan. The top cop made this announcement while inspecting police facilities in Khowai District.

During his visit, Ranjan revealed that senior police officials are conducting comprehensive inspections of police stations and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) camps across the state.

"We have received instructions from Chief Minister Manik Saha. During these visits, we are inspecting preparations for law and order as Durga Puja is approaching," Ranjan explained. He added that the force is also focusing on improving internal operations, infrastructure, and welfare activities.

The DGP emphasised the proactive approach of Tripura Police: "Professionally, Tripura Police is taking strong action. During the last four elections, no major incidents have occurred."

Looking ahead to the upcoming Durga Puja festival, Ranjan outlined plans for enhanced security measures. "Now, we are concentrating on ensuring a peaceful Puja with large-scale deployment. Today, we will issue an order for force deployment," he stated.

The police chief also addressed concerns about festival-related extortion. "Review meetings for Puja are underway, and strict directives have been issued to take firm action against the forceful collection of Puja subscriptions," Ranjan affirmed.