Tripura sees record turnout at Agniveer recruitment rally, Army expects higher intake

A total of 1,203 candidates shortlisted through the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) took part in the five-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Tripura, with the Indian Army expecting a significant increase in the state's intake compared with the previous year.

The recruitment rally was held at the Dasarath Deb State Sports Complex in Badharghat, Agartala, from October 13 to 17. The Army said the turnout reflected growing interest among young people in joining the armed forces and could result in more than double the selection rate recorded last year.

The rally was organised by the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Silchar, under the Headquarters Recruiting Zone for the North Eastern states in Shillong, in coordination with the Spear Corps formation and the Tripura civil administration.

Candidates underwent multiple stages of assessment to evaluate their physical fitness, operational suitability and medical readiness as part of the recruitment process.

The event was conducted with logistical support from the state administration, Tripura Police and the management of the sports complex. Arrangements included designated holding areas for candidates, drinking water facilities, emergency medical stations and crowd management measures.

The Army credited coordination between military and civilian authorities, along with the support of medical teams and security personnel, for the smooth conduct of the rally.

Reiterating its commitment to the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the Army said the selection process was transparent, fair and based on merit.

The higher turnout could expand opportunities for candidates from Tripura to join the armed forces, although the final intake will depend on the outcome of the selection process.