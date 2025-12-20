Tripura sees sharp decline in crime rate, no political interference in policing: Manik Saha

Tripura has recorded a significant decline in its overall crime rate compared to 2023, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said on Saturday, asserting that the present government is committed to maintaining law and order without any political interference.

The Chief Minister made the remarks after chairing a high-level review meeting on the state’s law and order situation at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala. The meeting was attended by senior police officials, including Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Officers-in-Charge (OCs).

Holding the Home portfolio, Dr. Saha emphasized that effective governance begins at the police station level. “The delivery system starts from the police station. Tripura has 90 police stations and nine women police stations, and their role is crucial in ensuring justice and building public trust,” he said.

Recalling past practices, the Chief Minister said political interference had earlier led to indiscipline within the police force. “There was a time when political leaders maintained close connections with OCs, resulting in insubordination. We have broken that culture. I have never directly called any OC. Police personnel must be allowed to perform their duties independently and with dignity,” he stated.

Dr. Saha stressed that police officers should be judged by their performance, not political affiliations. “The uniform is an ornament and must be respected. I do not interfere in police work. However, based on media reports, I regularly review issues with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police every fortnight to seek clarifications,” he added.

He directed officers to ensure proper registration and drafting of FIRs and to monitor them daily. Emphasizing timely submission of charge sheets, the Chief Minister said, “Justice delayed is justice denied. Faster charge sheets and quality investigations are essential.”

Highlighting police welfare, Dr. Saha underlined the importance of physical fitness and mental well-being. “Daily exercise is necessary. If any personnel appear unwell or stressed, they should be sent for counselling,” he said.

Presenting crime statistics, the Chief Minister said crimes across all categories have declined substantially. Crimes against the human body fell from 1,385 cases in 2023 to 753 cases in 2025 till November. Serious crimes declined from 412 cases to 275 during the same period. Crimes against women also reduced from 791 cases in 2023 to 627 cases in 2025 till November.

Overall, total registered crime cases dropped sharply from 5,002 in 2023 to 3,386 in 2025 till November.

Dr. Saha also reviewed cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reiterating the Centre’s zero-tolerance policy on narcotics as emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting also discussed security concerns related to Bangladesh.

“We are closely monitoring communal elements, touts, and other anti-social activities. Such actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the Chief Minister warned.

Concluding his address, Dr. Saha said, “If everyone works together with sincerity, we can build a New India and a New Tripura. The present government will not compromise on law and order.”