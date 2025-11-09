Tripura sees sharp drop in infant and maternal deaths as healthcare improves: Manik Saha

Tripura has recorded a marked decline in infant and maternal mortality rates, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on November 8, crediting the improvement to the state’s focused investment in healthcare infrastructure and services.

Speaking at the 19th annual conference of the Tripura chapter of the Association of Surgeons of India at the KLS Auditorium of Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital, Saha said the state’s healthcare system has undergone “unprecedented improvements” in recent years.

Highlighting key developments, the Chief Minister noted that several complex medical procedures — once considered impossible within the state — are now being conducted successfully. “Kidney transplants are now being performed in Tripura, and efforts are underway to make liver transplants possible as well,” he said. He added that the government’s aim is to ensure that residents no longer need to travel outside the state for advanced medical treatment.

Saha emphasised that the administration is working to build public trust in the state’s healthcare system through modernisation and accessibility. He pointed out that both urban and rural healthcare are receiving equal attention, with new trauma centres and upgraded facilities being developed in district and sub-divisional hospitals.

“The infant and maternal mortality rates have significantly come down due to continuous improvements in health services,” Saha said, underlining the government’s commitment to strengthening the sector at all levels.

The Chief Minister also announced that telemedicine services are being expanded at Agartala Government Medical College to improve patient access. “Authorities have been instructed to set up a studio so that patients can get better benefits from telemedicine,” he added.

During the event, two doctors were felicitated for their outstanding contributions to medicine, and a medical student was honoured for exceptional academic performance.

Saha reiterated that the state government’s goal is not only to modernise healthcare but also to make quality medical services accessible to every citizen in Tripura.