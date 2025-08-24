Tripura sees sharp drop in patient referrals outside state, plans more specialists, super-specialty services

Tripura has witnessed a significant fall in the number of patients referred outside the state due to the advanced medical facilities introduced at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital and initiatives have also been taken to bring in specialist gynecologists from outside the state to provide advanced treatment for gynecological diseases.

Addressing a press conference on August 24 evening, Tripura Health Secretary Kiran Gitte said that the quality of health services in Tripura has seen significant improvement in recent years under the leadership and vision of Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha.

Highlighting the progress, the Health Secretary informed that advanced medical facilities have been introduced at AGMC and GBP Hospital, reducing the number of patients referred outside the state.

“In the past, nearly 2,000 patients had to be referred outside every year. Now, the figure has come down to nearly one-third,” he said. While 774 patients were referred in 2022-23, the number dropped to 722 in 2023-24 and further to 690 in the current financial year.

Gitte emphasized that the Chief Minister himself extends support to patients during the Mukhyamantri Samipeshu program, motivating them to avail quality treatment available in the state.

The official informed that currently, the three major hospitals of the state—GBP Hospital, IGM Hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Hospital—have a combined capacity of about 2,200 beds, serving 4,000–5,000 patients daily through their outpatient departments. AGMC and GBP Hospital are also providing multiple specialty and one super-specialty service.

The Health Secretary further informed that initiatives have been taken to strengthen the medical workforce. “Recently, 45 specialist doctors were recruited through TPSC, and efforts are on to bring in expert gynecologists from outside for advanced treatment,” he said.

Tripura’s health sector is now equipped with 24x7 services such as basic laboratories, CT scan, USG, X-ray, MRI, blood banks, trauma care, emergency services, OTs, dialysis, and ambulance facilities. Snakebite vaccines have also been supplied to all primary health centres. AGMC and GBP Hospital alone house 116 ICU beds across various departments.

He added that the state government has planned several upcoming initiatives, including a 200-bed mother and child hospital and eight new medical services and courses. “Our aim is to ensure that all major surgical facilities are available within the state. For this, we are exploring bringing in more specialists from outside,” Gitte said.

Senior medical professionals including GBP Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Hospital Superintendent Dr. Shiromani Debbarma, Cardiologist Dr. Anind Sundar Trivedi, IGM Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Debashree Debbarma, Surgeon Dr. Maniranjan Debbarma, Neurologist Dr. Reddy and Gynecologist Dr. Jayant Roy were also present at the press conference.