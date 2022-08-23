The northeast state of Tripura has been nominated for the 8th Foundation Awards for best performance in the Renewable Energy sector during 2021-22. The state of Tripura has been selected for the prestigious awards amongst the Northeast states in category for achieving second highest solar power installed capacity as on March 31, 2022 and for achieving highest numbers of solar irrigation pumps installed as on March 31, 2022.

Additionally, Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency has been selected as the best performing state nodal agency amongst northeast states.

Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Chemicals and Fertilisers will be distributing these awards on the 8th Foundation Day Ceremony scheduled to be held at Cochin, Kerala on August 8, 2022.

The Association of Renewable and Energy Agencies of States (AREAS) was formed and registered as society Society Registration Act, 1860 on August 27, 2014.

All state nodal agencies working for promotion of renewable energy in respective states are the members of the Association.

In a tweet, Minister of Power department of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma wrote, “Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency – TREDA (under my Power Dept) selected for awards in two categories the North Eastern States.” The email of the announcement of the award came to the concerned officials on Monday.

The email as uploaded by Dev Varma on his official Twitter handle read, “On behalf of the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS), I (the Executive director of AREAS) am pleased to announce the 8th Foundation Day Awards for best performance in the Renewable Energy Sector during 2021-22.”