The Tripura Minister of Science and Technology Department, Animesh Debbarma, today, February 11 said that four detailed project reports have already been sent to the Centre for the massive plantation of bamboo to mitigate climate change.

The Tripura Minister stated this while addressing a one-day workshop on "Role of Bamboo in Climate Change Mitigation" at the Bamboo and Cane Development Institute (BCDI), Lichu Bagan, Agartala.

“Global warming is a challenge for us. The Climate Change Department under the Science and Technology Department has been working to create awareness about climate change and its mitigation. When trees and bamboo are not there, the climate changes. So, we are working to cultivate more bamboo and trees, which will help mitigate climate change. We are focusing on adaptation, but that alone will not solve the problem,” he said.

Animesh pointed out that, apart from adaptation, mitigation is also important.

“Today, through our department and the National Bamboo Mission, we want to send a message that we are spreading awareness at various levels, starting from school and college students to farmers. A few days ago, we held discussions with farmers at the College of Agriculture, and similar events will be held in many other places. We have also approached the central government and other agencies for funding. We have requested NEC to provide funds for bamboo cultivation and tree plantation. So far, we have sent four Detailed Project Reports, and more DPRs are under process to mitigate climate change,” he said.

Emphasizing the usefulness of bamboo, the minister said that bamboo can absorb 35% more carbon dioxide than trees.

“That is very important. Even with 70% bamboo plantation, it can absorb carbon dioxide equivalent to 100 trees. It can release 30% more oxygen than trees. We must promote the mass plantation of bamboo,” he added.