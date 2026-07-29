Tripura sends Rs 322 crore proposal to Centre for minority development projects: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 29 said the state government has submitted a Rs 322-crore proposal to the Centre for implementing development projects aimed at accelerating the socio-economic progress of minority communities.

Speaking as the chief guest at a loan distribution programme organised by the Tripura Minority Cooperative Development Limited at Pragya Bhavan, Saha said the government was committed to inclusive development and ensuring that the benefits of growth reached every section of society.

Cooperation Minister Shukla Charan Noatia was also present at the programme.

Saha said the spirit of unity in diversity remained the foundation of both the country and Tripura, adding that the government’s development vision was centred on ensuring equal opportunities and progress for all communities.

He said the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been focusing on the welfare of religious minorities through initiatives related to education, healthcare, financial empowerment, women’s development and security.

“The state government is committed to building trust among minority communities by ensuring transparency, accountability and effective implementation of welfare schemes,” the chief minister said.

“Development works carried out with honesty and transparency help build confidence among people. The government is working to bring meaningful and positive changes in the lives of minority communities,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of women’s empowerment, Saha said educating a daughter strengthens an entire family. He added that the government remained committed to ensuring the safety, education and economic independence of minority women.

The chief minister further said all religions were accorded equal respect and that harmony among different communities was essential for maintaining a peaceful environment.

He said government support, including financial assistance and loans, could help individuals become economically independent and encourage others to pursue self-reliance.