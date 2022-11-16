In a bid to improve renewable energy in Tripura, the state government has decided to set up a 130 mega-watt floating power plant at Dumbur reservoir in collaboration with the National Thermal Power Corporation.

Apart from this to ensure uninterrupted power in Tripura, the state government would invest worth Rs 1, 950 crore in the power sector in the next four years.

While speaking to reporters, Brijesh Pandey, secretary of the power department said an investment of Rs 2,000 crore has been made in the last five years to strengthen the transmission and distribution system in the state's power sector.

“Moreover, in the next three to four years, an investment of Rs 1,950 crore will be made in the power sector of the state to ensure 24-hour uninterrupted power supply as well as to strengthen the distribution of the power sector in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to provide electricity services to all and following this clarion call our department is working to realize this objective”, he added.

Tripura’s Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma is holding the power department.

The secretary said, to improve renewable energy in the state, initiatives have been taken to set up a 130 mega-watt floating power plant at Dumbur Lake in collaboration with the National Thermal Power Corporation.

He further informed that so far 2 lakh 18 thousand 488 families have been given electricity connection under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana and Sobhaghya Yojana.

He also said that 1 thousand 150 crore rupees have been invested in improving the distribution network of the state with the help of the Asian Development Bank.

“In this project, 140 km of underground cable and 1 lakh 20 thousand smart meters will be installed. The power department has been ranked second in the Integrated Ratings of Power Distribution Utilities and Customer Service Ratings of Discoms among North Eastern states in the financial year 2020-21”, the official added.

Power Department Managing Director Debashis Sarkar and Additional Secretary Udayan Sinha were also present at the press conference.