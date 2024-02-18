Tripura is set to achieve a medical milestone with the imminent inauguration of the first-ever renal transplant (kidney transplant) at the Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital.



Dr. Kanak Chowdhury, Deputy Superintendent of GB Pant Hospital, provided insights into this significant development, underscoring the thorough preparations carried out by a dedicated team.



In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Dr. Kanak revealed that a team from Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital underwent a comprehensive seven-day training program at Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Manipur.



"This marks the inaugural renal transplant surgery in Tripura. Our team received training at Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Manipur, including nephrologists, neurologists, psychological counselors, nursing officers, and doctors. They observed two operations, received hands-on training, and addressed necessary paperwork. The training has been completed," shared Dr. Kanak exclusively with India Today NE.



He further explained that the prevalence of chronic kidney diseases is on the rise in Tripura, with hypertension and diabetes being the two primary causes.



"We have identified two patients for the transplant in our state. However, we are finalizing the infrastructure. A team from Shija has visited and will return to address any deficiencies and loopholes. When the first operation will be done, a three-month waiting period will precede subsequent surgeries. This phased approach will allow for public awareness. Chronic kidney disease is prevalent in Tripura, with hypertension and diabetes being major contributors. This is a shared dream of AGMC and the state government, and we are diligently working towards it. It's the first time such a procedure will take place in Tripura, and we remain hopeful for a successful outcome," he added.