Tripura set to emerge as major tourist destination in next two years: Tourism Minister

Tripura is poised to emerge as one of the finest tourist destinations in the country within the next two years, with a steady rise in foreign tourist footfall, state Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on January 5.

The minister was speaking after attending the foundation stone laying ceremony for the development of the Tripura Heritage Village & Sangeet Experience under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, along with the establishment of an amusement park at Sachindranagar in Jirania, under West Tripura district.

Chowdhury said the state government has been giving sustained priority to tourism development since it came to power. “We are proudly associating with the Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which have invested significant funds across different parts of Tripura,” he said.

He added that the projects inaugurated at Sachindranagar were laid by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and include the Tripura Heritage Village & Sangeet Experience project funded under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, and an amusement park supported by SIDBI and the Government of India.

Expressing confidence in the state’s tourism potential, the minister said Tripura is on track to become a key tourism hub not only in the Northeast but across the country. “Our focus is twofold, showcasing Tripura to the rest of the country and the world, and simultaneously developing new tourism infrastructure in every corner of the state,” he said.

The Tourism Minister said the department has been working closely with the Centre and other agencies to ensure timely implementation of projects. “Within the next two years, all ongoing tourism projects across the state will be completed, and Tripura will emerge as an important and finest tourist destination in the nation,” he said.

Highlighting tourism trends, Chowdhury noted that foreign tourist arrivals are increasing every year, adding that Tripura currently ranks second in the Northeast in terms of foreign tourist footfall, after Sikkim. “This is very encouraging. Domestic tourism is also witnessing a sharp rise,” he added.

Officials said the new projects are expected to boost local employment, enhance visitor experience, and further strengthen Tripura’s position on India’s tourism map.