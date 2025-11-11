Tripura set to emerge as Northeast’s next IT and data hub: MeitY Secretary

Tripura is positioning itself as a key player in India’s digital transformation, with strong potential to become a major IT and data hub in the Northeast, according to S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Krishnan made the observation while launching the Tripura Cyber Security Policy 2025 (TCSP 2.0) and the Tripura Cyber Security Awareness Month Campaign 2025 (TCSAM 2025) at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala on November 11.

Highlighting the state’s digital progress, Krishnan said Tripura’s strategic location and expanding infrastructure offer “ideal conditions for setting up data centres.” He noted that the state’s access to international internet connectivity through Bangladesh, along with its stable power and water supply, positions it well for attracting Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and technology-led investments.

“Tripura, having its border with Bangladesh, already enjoys reliable international connectivity and infrastructure. If this momentum continues, the state can evolve into a global data hub,” Krishnan remarked.

He also cited the recently launched Cyber Bharat Setu as a key initiative fostering collaboration between central and state agencies to improve cybersecurity outcomes across the country.

Commending the Tripura government’s efforts, Krishnan said the introduction of a comprehensive cyber policy marks “a significant step towards protecting citizens from emerging online threats.” He added that MeitY’s broader goal is to strengthen regional cyber capabilities, enhance alertness, and improve defence mechanisms to build a “cyber-resilient India.”

Krishnan expressed confidence that the two-day workshop linked to the campaign would raise public awareness and strengthen local capacity for cyber response and resilience.

During the event, he also unveiled the Tripura Cyber Security Awareness Month 2025 brochure, themed “Cyber Jagrit Tripura.”

The programme was attended by Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha, DGP Anurag, Director of Information Technology Jeya Ragul Geshan, and senior officials from both the central and state governments.