Tripura set to ink MoU with REC limited for power infrastructure boost

Tripura is preparing to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with REC Limited to strengthen power infrastructure in the state, officials confirmed. The agreement is expected within a month.

REC Limited, a Maharatna company under the Ministry of Power, plays a key role in financing and supporting power projects across India.

It is also registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), Public Financial Institution (PFI) and Infrastructure Financing Company (IFC).

Tripura Power Secretary Abhishek Singh recently visited the REC Corporate Office in Gurugram, where discussions focused on potential collaborations to upgrade the state’s power sector. During the visit, Singh also toured the REC Experience Centre, which highlights the company’s achievements and commitment to greener energy solutions.

Speaking to India Today NE, Singh said, “We will be partnering with REC to take power infrastructure projects in Tripura. We are expecting that an MoU will be signed within a month.”

Singh was accompanied by Jitendra Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of REC Limited, during the discussions in Gurugram.

The partnership is expected to provide Tripura with financial and technical backing to expand and modernise its power infrastructure.