The anticipation builds as the winter session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly is poised to kick off on January 5, lasting for five days until January 11. In a recent announcement, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced the agenda, highlighting the introduction of two significant bills during the upcoming session.

The decision for the 5-day assembly was made unanimously during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting convened on Thursday. Minister Nath, addressing the media, provided insights into the session's itinerary and its purpose.

"The meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on the winter session of the Legislative Assembly was held. Initially, we expressed condolences for the death of former minister and MLA Surajit Datta," Minister Nath stated. "Traditionally, the first legislative session of every English year begins with an address by the Governor. Accordingly, Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu will address the first day of the session on January 5. Although we could conclude the house within three days due to less business, considering everyone's perspective, it will be a five-day session, allowing members of the assembly ample time for discussion on the Governor's speech. There will be ample scope for discussion."

Providing further details on the legislative agenda, Minister Nath revealed that the Tripura government is set to introduce two crucial bills during the winter session. The proposed bills include the "Tripura State Rifle Fourth Amendment Bill" and the "Tripura State Goods and Services Tax Seventh Amendment Bill."