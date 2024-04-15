The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura has set up Voter Help Line in all the 60 Assembly Constituencies in order to ensure that the voters and all political parties get a central redressal system of their queries, issues and complaints in the General Election to the Lok Sabha.

An order undersigned by Chief Electoral Officer,Puneet Agarwal said that in order to ensure that the voters and all political parties get a central redressal system of their queries, issues and complaints in the General Election to the Lok Sabha, 2024, a Voter Help Line is being set-up at every Assembly Segment Level and all possible steps are being taken to popularize the segment wise Voter Help Line numbers.

“One dedicated Complaint Redressal Officer (CRO), as assigned by the concerned Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), will be the in-charge of Voter Help Line (Mobile Number with WhatsApp) for respective Assembly Segment under the supervision of the concerned Assistant Returning Officer. The said Complaint Redressal Officers with the help of his team will maintain records of each complaint, address the complaint and assign suitable Officer/team to resolve it immediately and inform back the complainant”, the order reads.

The CEO in his order further said that the same CRO, in charge of Voter Help Line, will also look after the social media handles of the concerned Assembly Segment and follow the social media accounts of prominent political leaders, local news channels to track if any news/issue is being shared or circulated and will take action accordingly.

“Further, for effective implementation of the mechanism, all the Complaint Redressal Officers (CROs) are hereby authorized to take up with Civil, Police Sector Officers, Flying Squads, Static Surveillance teams, Video Surveillance teams, Officer-in Charges of concerned Police Stations, CAPF units, TSR units of respective Sub-Divisions to address or attend any complaint received through Voter Help Line number immediately under the supervision of the Assistant Returning Officer concerned, with overall guidance of the Returning officer. The concerned team accordingly shall take necessary action promptly for disposal of the complaint/issue and send the action taken report to the CRO”, the order added.