Tripura's power department has devised a plan to provide electricity to families and public places in various parts of the state that have not yet received electricity, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on March 25.

He said that the initiative falls under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA) project of the Department of Tribal Welfare, Government of India.

The minister said that the project will be implemented through the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) and the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) under the PM-Janaman and PM-Divine projects via a solar microgrid system.

He provided this information in response to a question raised by BJP MLA Shambhu Lal Chakma and Tipra Motha Party MLA Paul Dangshu on the third day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly session on Tuesday.

The power minister stated that the DA-JGUA project was approved by the State Distribution Reform Committee on February 10 this year.

“Now, the matter is only awaiting Cabinet approval. A proposal has also been sent for the approval of the State Cabinet. Once the Cabinet approval is received, work on the DA-JGUA project will commence. This work is expected to be completed by December 2025,” he said.

He further stated that, in addition to this, the work of providing electricity connections to every household through solar microgrid systems under the PM-Janaman and PM-Divine projects is progressing.

“The target has been set to complete the electrification work under the PM-Janaman project by August this year and under the PM-Divine project by December this year.”

In a written reply to another question from MLA Nirmal Biswas, the Power Minister informed that recently, electricity has been provided to 11,692 households under the PM-Janaman project through the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) and to 372 households under the PM-Divine project through traders.

In total, 12,064 households have been brought under the ambit of electrification by these two organizations.