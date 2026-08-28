Tripura sets five-year roadmap to become self-sufficient in milk, meat and eggs

The Tripura government has drawn up a five-year roadmap to make the state self-sufficient in milk, meat and egg production while boosting rural incomes, creating jobs and promoting women’s economic empowerment, Animal Resources Development Department Minister Sudhangshu Das said on August 28.

Responding to a question in the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Das said the department was focusing on increasing production, improving farmers’ incomes and creating livelihood opportunities, particularly for unemployed youth and women.

On the dairy sector, the minister said Tripura currently ranks second in the Northeast in terms of per-capita milk availability. To achieve self-sufficiency, the government is focusing on artificial insemination, nutritional support for newborn calves, improved veterinary care and disease prevention.

The state is also promoting high-yielding dairy breeds, cattle insurance and modernising milk-processing infrastructure, he said.

In the meat sector, Tripura has already achieved self-sufficiency and ranks second in the Northeast in per-capita availability, Das said. Over the next five years, the government plans to further increase production by expanding artificial insemination among pigs and distributing pigs and goats under various schemes.

Financial security measures, including insurance schemes, have also been introduced for livestock farmers, he said. A World Bank-funded project is underway, while veterinary services are being extended to farmers at their doorstep.

The government is also implementing specific initiatives to promote hygienic and quality meat production, Das said.

On egg production, the minister said Tripura currently has the highest per-capita egg production in the Northeast. The government is distributing improved breeds of ducks and poultry, upgrading government farms and constructing brooder houses.

“Financial assistance through banks is also being facilitated to encourage the establishment of large-scale private commercial poultry farms. Disease prevention and treatment measures are being further strengthened,” he said.

Das said the department would continue its efforts over the next five years to achieve self-sufficiency in egg production and eventually explore opportunities for exporting eggs and related products.

The minister said the broader objective was to achieve self-sufficiency across the milk, meat and egg sectors, which would strengthen the state's food security while creating employment and supporting women-led livelihoods in rural areas.