Tripura sets September 30 deadline to make roads motorable ahead of Durga Puja

The Tripura government has set September 30 as the deadline to complete road maintenance works across the state and ensure better connectivity ahead of Durga Puja, Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary Kiran Gitte said on Monday, August 10.

Speaking at a press conference, Gitte said Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a high-level review meeting at the War Room of TIFT, Agartala, on August 8 to assess the progress of road maintenance works across the state.

Senior officials of the PWD, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and other departments attended the meeting, where district-wise progress and action plans for pre-Puja road maintenance were reviewed.

Gitte said the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the ongoing works, maintain strict quality control and complete all maintenance before Durga Puja.

He said a follow-up meeting was held on August 10 to assess the progress of the works.

According to Gitte, the PWD (R&B) has targeted maintenance of 1,006 roads covering 1,622 km, while PWD (PMGSY) will undertake maintenance of 119 roads covering 665 km. PWD (NH) has targeted maintenance of 32 roads covering 377 km. All these works have been scheduled for completion by September 30.

Under NHIDCL, maintenance work is underway on the 16-km Champaknagar-Nalgaria Railway Bridge stretch of NH-08 in West Tripura district.

Maintenance work is also in progress on the 38-km Khowai-Agartala stretch of NH-108B, the 80.2-km Khowai-Kailashahar stretch of NH-208 and the 105.9-km Churaibari-Agartala stretch of NH-08, the official said.

Gitte said early rainfall since March had hampered road maintenance works and contributed to the development of potholes at several locations across the state.

He, however, clarified that sufficient funds were available with the department for carrying out the required maintenance.

The PWD secretary directed officials to give special attention to roads connecting district and sub-divisional headquarters, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals and major Durga Puja pandals.

He said Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers would regularly inspect the maintenance works at different sites.

The state government remains committed to improving road infrastructure and ensuring smooth connectivity for residents ahead of the festive season, Gitte said.