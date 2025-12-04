Tripura sets up state-level joint task force to accelerate TB elimination efforts

In a major step toward building a TB-free Tripura, the Health & Family Welfare Department convened the first state-level Joint Task Force Committee meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Health & Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte.

According to a press statement of National Health Mission, Tripura, Representatives from various departments—including Health, Panchayat, Rural Development, Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM)—along with members of several NGOs were present.

It said that the Tripura government has undertaken multiple initiatives to eliminate tuberculosis from the state. Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), a strong task force will be formed through coordination among various departments.

"Surveillance, awareness activities, and service delivery at the district and block levels will be further strengthened. Special emphasis is being placed on early detection of TB patients, free treatment, and nutritional support under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana. In addition, several departments such as Panchayat, Education, Rural Development, and TRLM are being involved to build a social movement for TB prevention", the statement reads.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on interdepartmental cooperation and the roles of both government and private partners.

All departments were urged to work collectively to ensure improved access to healthcare services for the people.