The intelligence sleuth of Tripura Police detained seven Bangladeshi nationals, including two men, two women, and three children, in Dharmanagar under the North district. The arrests were made based on confidential information, as the group was attempting to return to Bangladesh.

The two families, consisting of Karta Mohammad Liton Sheikh (35), his wife Fatema Begum (28), and their two children Nurul Amin and Noor Mohammad from Ratodanga, Bangladesh, along with Karta Mohammad Mamun Rashid (21), his wife Aziza Begum (19), and their child Yasin Begum from Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, had unlawfully entered India in 2020 for work. They had been residing in Bangalore for a significant period.

However, upon their planned return to their home country, they were intercepted and arrested in the Rajbari area of Dharmanagar. The group had initially intended to enter Bangladesh through brokers, using the Kailashahar route in Unakoti district. But the Dharmanagar police apprehended them before they could proceed to Kailashahar, acting on undisclosed information.

A specific case has been filed against the seven Bangladeshi citizens, and the police are currently conducting further investigations.