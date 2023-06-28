In a devastating incident that unfolded on June 28, a total of seven individuals lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries during the Ulto Rath Yatra in Kumarghat, under the Unakoti District.

Police sources said that heavy rainfall had been persisting since morning, but despite the adverse weather conditions, people had gathered to participate in the Ulta Rath Yatra festival.

“Tragically, while devotees were pulling the chariot during the procession, it accidentally came into contact with a high-tension wire, resulting in the immediate loss of seven lives and leaving many others injured. Promptly after the incident, personnel from the fire and emergency services rushed to the scene and promptly transferred the victims to the nearest hospital, as stated by the local police. They are currently conducting an investigation into the matter”, said police.

Sources on-site have expressed concern that the death toll may rise, as the injured victims are being transported to the hospital. The immediate aftermath of the incident saw a large crowd gathering at the medical facility.

One eyewitness at the scene shared their account, stating, "As we were approaching with the Rath, somehow, it came into contact with a high voltage wire. Unfortunately, approximately seven individuals lost their lives, with many others sustaining injuries. We have swiftly rushed them to Kumarghat Hospital, and some of the critically injured victims are being transferred to Kailashahar Hospital for treatment. Regrettably, we anticipate the number of fatalities to increase."