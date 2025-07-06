Tripura: Seven including six from Bihar held with cannabis in Khowai

Tripura Police late Saturday night arrested seven individuals, including six residents of Bihar, and seized cannabis worth several lakh rupees from Kalyanpur in Khowai district.



Officer-in-charge of Kalyanpur Police Station, Tapas Malakar, said that during a routine late-night vehicle checking drive, police personnel stopped an Eco car carrying six individuals—three men and three women—from Bihar.



"Upon suspicion, we conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and recovered 20 kilograms of cannabis. All occupants, including the driver, were immediately detained," said Malakar.



During preliminary interrogation, the detainees reportedly admitted that they were involved in drug trafficking in exchange for money and were transporting the consignment to Bihar.



The arrested Bihar residents have been identified as Sambhu Kumar, Mantu Mandal, Abdes Kumar Mandal, Anjali Mandal, Sangita Kumari, and Lalita Devi. The driver, identified as Gautam Debbarma, is a resident of Lefunga village under West Tripura district.



Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.