The Government Railway Police (GRP) detained seven Bangladeshi nationals including three minor children from Teliamura Railway Station in Khowai district on Tuesday.

Sources from intelligent sleuth told India Today NE that the Bangladeshi national has entered Tripura from Sonamura under Sepahijala district to reach Bangalore in search of work.

“Based on a tip we have detained seven Bangladeshi nationals from the Teliamura Railway station in Khowai district. During preliminary interrogation, they revealed that they entered Tripura through Sonamura bordering village in Sepahijala district. They were en route to Bangalore in search of work”, the official said.

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He said that among the seven persons, six belong to the same family who came from Balipara under Pirozpur in the Barishal district and another person came from Narayanganja in Dhaka.

They were identified as Amir Dakhter (43) his wife Mariyam Akhter (35) and their children Tarikul (9), Marjan (5) Marjina a seven-month-old baby, and Md Taksin (18) and another person is Litan Islam (24).

The source further informed that now a day Police, BSF, and GRP are detaining Bangladeshi nationals from railway stations as they use Tripura as a corridor to leave Bangladesh and enter in India in search of work in Bangalore and Hyderabad or in other states in India.

