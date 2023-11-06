In a significant development, seven women accompanied by infants were apprehended by Tripura Police at Dharmanagar Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) under North District on Monday and seized 12 kilograms of cannabis, which was wrapped in sellotape and concealed on their bodies.

North district shares an interstate boundary with Assam and Mizoram.

Speaking on the issue, Officer-in-Charge of Dharmanagar Police Station, Narugopal Dey, stated that they received information from North district Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty about the suspicious movement of some women along with children and infants at Dharmanagar Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT).



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"Based on the report from the SP, we rushed to the spot and detained seven women along with six children and infants. The women, hailing from Bihar, were taken into custody after they arrived on a morning train from Agartala. Upon their arrival at Dharmanagar, the women were observed heading towards the ISBT by car, intending to travel outside of the state by road. When we brought them to the police station and conducted a search, we recovered 12 kilograms of cannabis wrapped in sellotape concealed on their bodies," said the officer.

He also informed that the women had also used the children to smuggle the cannabis.

The women were identified as Dulia Devi (25), Gunjan Devi (25), Parvati Devi (30), Asha Kumari (25), Manupati Devi (35), Rinku Devi (25), and Pinaki Devi (25). Notably, all seven women were accompanied by infants ranging in age from one and a half to three months old.