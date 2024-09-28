Demanding strict laws and protocols for protection of cows, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, on September 28, announced plans to establish over one lakh shelters for cows across the country

The spiritual leader arrived at MBB Airport in Agartala via a chartered flight, following which he paid a visit to the Jagannath Temple in Agartala, where he offered prayers.

Speaking to reporters, the spiritual leader emphasised that the Vedas, Puranas, Shastras, and historical traditions are filled with references to the sacredness of cows.

“Our deities, Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, also took avatars to protect Gau Mata (Mother Cow). We are now raising our voices for the protection of Gau Mata. Even before India’s independence, people protested against the slaughter of cows. Many believed that once the British left and Swaraj was established, cow slaughter would end. However, 75 years have passed, several governments have come and gone, and while they seek votes from Hindus, cow meat continues to be sold. This has saddened Hindus across the country. They want the central government to enact laws to protect cows, but since that has not happened, I have decided to undertake a Bharat Yatra to represent Hindus and Sanatanis, raising the Gau Pratistha Dhwaj (Cow Protection Flag) in every state,” he said.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya stated that the objective is to ensure respect for Gau Mata.

“This is not just an animal, although the government classifies it as such. In our tradition and culture, we do not regard Gau Mata as a mere animal. We consider the cow to be a deity. We must protect them, and strict action should be taken against those who slaughter them. This is the reason we are visiting every state. It is for this purpose that I have come to Agartala,” he said.

He further called on the government to create a protocol and law for the protection of cows.

He also announced that plans are underway to set up 1 lakh Gau Shalas (cow shelters) across the country as well as in Tripura as part of the initiative to protect cows.