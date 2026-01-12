Tripura ships 15,000 organic scented lemons to Kolkata

A consignment of 15,000 organically grown scented lemons was dispatched from Agartala Railway Station to Kolkata on January 12, signalling a fresh push for Tripura’s organic produce in mainland markets.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath flagged off the shipment, describing it as a significant step for the state’s organic farming ecosystem. While Tripura’s scented lemons have earlier reached markets outside the state, this consignment is notable for being a joint effort of the Tripura State Organic Farming Development Agency and Baramura Organic Produces Company Limited.

Officials said the produce came from around 80 farmers in the South Hadrai and Hawaibari areas of Khowai district, where lemon cultivation spans nearly 100 hectares. The shipment has been sent to Kolkata, a key market for the fruit.

Speaking to the media, Nath linked the initiative to broader state and national efforts to strengthen agriculture. Referring to the ‘Prabashi Tripura’ programme, he said the move was taken forward by Sourav Gupta of Agartala. “Farmers are our annadata—they are like God, as they provide us food,” he said, adding that agriculture “is the backbone of India”.

The minister also credited the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “repeatedly emphasised the need to strengthen agriculture by extending all possible support to farmers”.

Nath said agriculture continues to be the state government’s top priority, followed by sectors such as tourism. He assured that organic products from Tripura would keep finding buyers beyond the state and confirmed that another consignment of 15,000 scented lemons would be sent soon.

Sharing figures to underline the growth of organic farming, the minister said that before 2018, organic cultivation in Tripura covered about 2,000 hectares, but has now crossed 20,000 hectares. “Our primary goal is to double farmers’ income,” he said, adding that the government is working through Farmer Producer Companies to ensure market access and fair prices.