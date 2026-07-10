Tripura ships organic lemons, rice and pineapples to Dubai market

Tripura has exported a fresh consignment of organic agricultural products to Dubai, marking another step in the state's efforts to expand the global reach of its farm produce.

Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on July 10 flagged off the shipment, which will be marketed in Gulf countries through Lulu Retail, one of the largest retail chains in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The consignment includes 1,300 organic scented lemons, 182 kg of organic Kalikhasa aromatic rice and 350 Queen pineapples sourced from farmer producer companies across the state.

According to the minister, the lemons were supplied by Baramura Farmer Producer Company in Khowai district, the Kalikhasa aromatic rice was procured from Trishna Farmer Producer Company in South Tripura district, while the Queen pineapples came from Khabaksa Farmer Producer Company in Gomati district.

Calling the development "a matter of pride", Nath said the inclusion of Tripura's organic produce in Lulu Retail's international supply chain reflects the growing demand for the state's agricultural products.

"This success is a shining example of the dedication, hard work and high-quality organic production of our farmers and farmer producer companies," he said.

The minister noted that the export follows the recent shipment of 10,000 kg of organic dried bird's eye chilli from Tripura to Germany, describing the latest consignment as "another important milestone" in the state's expanding presence in international markets.

He said the state government is focusing on promoting organic farming by strengthening value addition, certification, branding and market linkages to ensure farmers receive better prices for their produce.

Nath added that the latest export of organic scented lemons, Kalikhasa aromatic rice and Queen pineapples to Dubai demonstrates the "growing acceptance" of Tripura's organic produce in global markets.