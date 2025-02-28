Tripura's Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury has slammed the BJP-led state government for demolishing shops deemed illegally constructed at Lake Chowmuhani Market in Agartala.

Following an inspection of the market on Friday, the CPIM leader condemned the government's actions, terming it "totally inhumane and cruel".

"These are all poor people. The government used power against them, which is totally undemocratic. This government talks about Vikshit Bharat and good governance, but what is the real definition of these words? The government should have ensured their livelihood. The fact is that not only in Lake Chowmuhani Market but also in other markets, people occupy government land and set up temporary stalls for their livelihood. This is because the Central government has failed to arrange alternatives for them, forcing them into this situation," he said.

Chaudhury pointed out that many of the affected traders are well-educated but economic circumstances have pushed them into selling fish, fruits, and vegetables.

"Due to the failure of the government, they are being forced to occupy such spaces, including government land. The state must ensure their livelihood. All markets should be developed, and even I want that, as it will help the economy grow. We support the state government's progress and development, but what kind of steps are these?" he said.

"Yes, the administration may say that they have served notices and made announcements, but the traders who have been doing business for several years—how can they arrange alternatives within such a short span? The government must sit with them to resolve the issue. We will raise these issues in the Assembly session," he added.

The opposition plans to address these concerns during the upcoming Assembly session.