Tripura: Show cause notice issued to assistant headmaster, 8 teachers for unauthorized absence from school

The Office of the District Education Officer, South Tripura has issued a show cause notice to the Assistant Headmaster and several teachers of Satchand H.S. School, Sabroom, of South District over allegations of unauthorized absence, dereliction of duty, and unhygienic school conditions.



According to the order, during an inspection by the DEO on August 7, 2025, at 1:35 PM, Assistant Headmaster Janatapati Tripura was found absent without prior intimation or sanctioned leave. Reports also indicated that he frequently remains absent without proper approval.



“On the same day, eight other teachers were also reportedly absent without valid documentation. Several teachers present were allegedly found idling in the staff room and ICT room during class hours, leading to many students being deprived of scheduled lessons during the interaction session. The inspection further revealed that the school premises, including classrooms, were in an untidy and unhygienic condition”, the order reads.



The DEO has directed the Assistant Headmaster and other concerned teachers to respond within two working days explaining why disciplinary action should not be taken against them and why their absence should not be treated as “dies-non.”



The notice warns that failure to submit a satisfactory reply will be considered willful negligence, and strict action will follow without further reference.