Tripura showcases investment, startup growth at NITI Aayog meeting

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state highlighted its progress in deregulation, compliance reduction, investment promotion and human resource development during the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi.

Addressing reporters after attending the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Saha said the discussions were centred on the theme, “Human Capital for Vikasit Bharat”.

According to the Chief Minister, Tripura presented its achievements in reducing regulatory hurdles, attracting investments and expanding opportunities in education, healthcare, sports, skill development and entrepreneurship.

“I mentioned Tripura’s exemplary success in deregulation and compliance reduction, investment attraction, establishment of higher educational institutions, health services, sports, skill development, and startups contributing to human resource development for Vikasit Tripura,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister said startups and higher educational institutions have played a key role in strengthening the state's human resource base and supporting its development goals.

Referring to India's economic progress, Saha said the country is “not merely competing with the world’s major economies” but is also advancing rapidly in several sectors.

He added that a combination of reforms, long-term planning and coordinated efforts is helping the country move towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog brought together chief ministers and other senior leaders from across the country to discuss strategies for strengthening human capital and accelerating national development.