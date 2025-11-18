Tripura showcases organic farming model at global expo in Dubai

Tripura’s progress in organic farming took the global stage this week as Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath presented the state’s success story at the Middle East Natural & Organic Products Expo (MENOPE) 2025 in Dubai.

The event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, brought together organic producers, buyers, and investors from around the world. Tripura’s participation attracted strong interest from international delegates impressed by the state’s organic products, including the GI-tagged Queen Pineapple, aromatic rice varieties like Kalikhasa and Harinarayan, Bird’s Eye Chilli, Gandharaj Lemon, White Sesame, and Foxtail Millet.

Minister Nath highlighted that Tripura now cultivates over 26,400 hectares of certified organic farmland managed by 26,800 farmers. He said the state has become one of India’s leading examples of sustainable agriculture, crediting consistent policy support and a strong farmer network.

Fifty-three organic farmers’ producer companies have been formed to help farmers market their produce globally by streamlining aggregation, processing, branding, and direct sales. “Tripura’s organic farming initiative has become a driver of rural transformation and export potential,” Minister Nath told attendees.

The Queen Pineapple, with a natural sweetness level of 16 to 20 Brix, and the state’s black rice with high antioxidant content drew particular praise from buyers and food industry representatives. International interest also extended to Tripura’s organic ginger, turmeric, and foxtail millet—products in growing demand across Europe, the Middle East, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Minister Nath also promoted Tripura’s emerging non-traditional export products such as agarwood, agar oil, and bamboo shoots, describing them as part of the state’s broader strategy to integrate traditional resources into modern markets.

He invited global buyers and investors to participate in the Organic Buyer–Seller Meet scheduled in Tripura in January 2026, encouraging deeper trade links and investments in the state’s expanding organic sector.