Torrential rains have battered Tripura since August 19, triggering floods and landslides that have claimed seven lives and forced over 5,000 residents to seek shelter. In response to the crisis, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the closure of educational institutions across the state.

The relentless downpour has caused major rivers, including Gomati, Muhuri, Haora, and Khowai, to surge above danger levels, exacerbating the flood situation.

Saha took to social media to inform the public of the government's decision. "Due to the current situation and heavy rainfall, the government has declared a two-day closure for all schools on August 21st and 22nd. Additionally, all colleges will remain closed on August 21st. All students, teachers, and staff are requested to stay safe and follow the instructions," he wrote on Facebook.

The state government is mobilising resources to manage the crisis and provide relief to affected communities. Emergency services are on high alert as weather forecasts predict continued rainfall in the coming days.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and follow official guidelines to ensure their safety during this period of extreme weather.