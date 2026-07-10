Tripura signs 342 MoUs worth Rs 1.21 lakh crore; Google, ITC and L&T among investors

Tripura secured investment commitments worth Rs 1,21,303 crore after signing 342 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading companies, including Google, ITC, L&T, MRF and Salesforce, during the two-day Tripura Destination Business Conclave 2026 in Agartala.

Addressing a press conference on the concluding day of the conclave, Industries and Commerce Secretary Kiran Gitte said the event marked a significant milestone in the state's efforts to attract domestic and international investments.

According to Gitte, around 2,000 delegates representing 1,200 organisations participated in the conclave, while investors from across India, Dubai and Canada attended the event. Ambassadors and High Commissioners from 10 countries, along with delegates from 11 nations, including representatives of the Japan Trade Organisation, also took part.

He said the government had reached out to nearly 3,000 companies, with 1,200 participating in the conclave despite heavy rainfall affecting attendance. Around 300 startups and entrepreneurs from Tripura also showcased their ventures during the event.

Sector-wise, the Power Department signed MoUs worth Rs 31,080 crore, while the Industries and Commerce Department recorded the highest number of agreements, signing 110 MoUs worth Rs 30,000 crore. The IT sector attracted 43 MoUs worth Rs 13,248 crore, and the Tourism Department signed 31 MoUs worth Rs 12,303 crore.

The Urban Development Department secured 11 MoUs worth Rs 16,700 crore, while the Health Department signed eight MoUs worth Rs 4,000 crore. Agreements were also signed across agriculture, higher education, fisheries, transport and forest sectors, including several projects focused on bamboo development.

Gitte said Tripura had signed 470 MoUs worth around Rs 40,000 crore over the past four years and noted that the state's Gross Domestic Product has doubled during the last six years alongside a significant increase in capital expenditure. He added that the government has undertaken several reforms to improve the investment climate and position Tripura as an emerging business destination in the Northeast.