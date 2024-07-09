Tripura government has singed a MoU with National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) to integrate digital skills into academics.

Niti Aayog on X (formerly Twitter) said that in a major move to enhance digital skills and innovation, the Tripura government and National Association of Software and Service Companies have signed an MoU to integrate FutureSkills Prime (A MeiTY - Nasscom Digital Skilling Initiative) into the academic ecosystem.

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“This collaboration facilitated under the State Support Mission of NITI Aayog, aims to equip the youth with expertise in AI, ML, blockchain, and more, aligning with India's vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047," the post reads.

The Niti Aayog further said that this strategic partnership aims to enhance the capabilities of Tripura’s growing youth populace and potential workforce, equipping them with the necessary digital skills to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Adding to this, NASSCOM said, “Transformation ahead! This MoU is to integrate digital skills into the academics. This strategic move, facilitated by NITI Aayog, will empower our youth with AI, ML, blockchain skills, and more. Here’s to a digitally advanced India!”.

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The MoU was signed by Education Secretary Raval Hamendra Kumar, and NASSCOM Strategy and Operations Head Dr Upmith Singh in the presence of NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, MeiTY Secretary S Krishnan, President NASSCOM Debjani Ghosh and Chief Resident Commissioner Manoj Kumar.